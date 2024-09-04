Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$74.26 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.23. The company has a market cap of C$42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

