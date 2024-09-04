Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.82

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.82 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,837,138 shares.

Surface Transforms Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.82.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

