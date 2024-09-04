Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

