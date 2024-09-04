Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.28. 473,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 102,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Sysmex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $718.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysmex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

