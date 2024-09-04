Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,197 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,208,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 82.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 523,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 236,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

