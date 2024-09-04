Telsey Advisory Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GAP) Target Price to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
