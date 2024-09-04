Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.72.
TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NYSE TME opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
