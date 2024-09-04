Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

TERN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

See Also

