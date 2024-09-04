Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tesco

Tesco Price Performance

About Tesco

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 361.70 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,446.80, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 254.10 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.20 ($4.78).

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.