Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
