The GEO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average volume of 6,172 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,098,146.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

