The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $23.41 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.