The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $133.15 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

