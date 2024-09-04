The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $363.75 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $371.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

