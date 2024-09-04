THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 8,542.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

