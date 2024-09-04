TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 16,286 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 108.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 119.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

