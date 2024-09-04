TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.