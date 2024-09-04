TIAA Trust National Association Buys 29,580 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PHM stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

