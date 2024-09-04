TIAA Trust National Association Buys 749 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Linde by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $474.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.39.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

