TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

