TIAA Trust National Association Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,542.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,008 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

