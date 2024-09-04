TIAA Trust National Association Has $13.90 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE IR opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.