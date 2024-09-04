TIAA Trust National Association Has $23.71 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $675.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.