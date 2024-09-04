TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 486,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

