TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 44,132 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2,117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COR opened at $243.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.08.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

