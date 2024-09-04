TIAA Trust National Association Sells 251 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $204.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

