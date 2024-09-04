TIAA Trust National Association Sells 52,639 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 52,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,044,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $190,069,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.1% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

