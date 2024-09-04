TIAA Trust National Association Sells 65,378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,378 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.