Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TITN. Northland Capmk lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

