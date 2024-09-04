Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$25.08 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.48.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

