Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.72

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$78.72 and traded as high as C$80.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$80.16, with a volume of 2,616,025 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

