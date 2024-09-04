Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading 3.1% Higher

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.73 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 619,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 399,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

