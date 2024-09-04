TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $344.81

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.81 ($4.53) and traded as low as GBX 333 ($4.38). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.39), with a volume of 428,871 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 332.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -189.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 10.05 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -852.27%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

