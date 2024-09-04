Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

