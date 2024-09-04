Traders Buy High Volume of Applied Optoelectronics Call Options (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,109 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical volume of 3,532 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 8.0 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

