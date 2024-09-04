Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,511 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.