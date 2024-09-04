Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $34,967,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $33,598,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 589,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

