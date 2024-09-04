Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.68. 5,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

