TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 14,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 467,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

TruGolf Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

