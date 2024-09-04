TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.