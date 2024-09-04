UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.28

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.28 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). UIL shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 12,764 shares changing hands.
UIL Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.28. The company has a market capitalization of £83.76 million, a PE ratio of -357.14 and a beta of 0.82.
UIL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
UIL Company Profile
UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UIL
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.