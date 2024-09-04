UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.28

Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.28 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). UIL shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 12,764 shares changing hands.

UIL Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.28. The company has a market capitalization of £83.76 million, a PE ratio of -357.14 and a beta of 0.82.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

UIL Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Durhager acquired 11,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £12,519.15 ($16,461.74). 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

