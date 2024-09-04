Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

