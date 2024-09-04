UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of UniFirst worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UniFirst by 22.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in UniFirst by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,265. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $197.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

