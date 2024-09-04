United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $964.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

