Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.46.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

