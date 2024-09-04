UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Trading Down 0.7%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

