Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock Price Down 8%

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 26,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 46,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Urgent.ly from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULY. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

