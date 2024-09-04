UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

UTG Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.