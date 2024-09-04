Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $4,703,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

