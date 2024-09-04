Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.02. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 486,514 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.07). Valeura Energy had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of C$202.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.3507926 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy

In other Valeura Energy news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem acquired 7,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$31,227.00. In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$31,227.00. 18.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.