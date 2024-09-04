Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) were down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 333,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 436,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGMI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 296,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 114.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

